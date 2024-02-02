Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office opposes the investigation of FC Barcelona for bribery for payments to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) José María Enríquez Negreira, concluding that he does not have the status of public official that the crime requires.

As sources from the public ministry have informed Efe, the prosecutors of the Negreira case They have presented a document in which they adhere to the appeals that the defenses filed against the decision of the investigating judge to investigate Barcelona, ​​the accused club directors and Negreira himself for a crime of bribery.

The Barcelona Court must now decide whether to revoke the decision of the head of the Investigative Court Number 1 of Barcelona, ​​Joaquín Aguirre, who last September added the crime of bribery to those of corruption between individuals in the sports field, unfair administration, falsification in a commercial document and money laundering that the Prosecutor's Office attributes to those investigated in the Negreira case.

