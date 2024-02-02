The Last of Us Part 2, the Grounded 2 documentary is available on YouTube

The documentary Grounded 2dedicated to the creation of The Last of Us Part 2And available on YouTube starting today, as announced in recent days by Naughty Dog. It is a rather full-bodied and emotional video, as one might expect.

In the video, the game developers and the actors who participated in the filming talk about their experiences addressing numerous topics and following the production from the initial phase to its conclusion, also dedicating space to the sensational leak of which The Last of Us Part 2 was the victim.

The emotional involvement of the interpretersthe far from pleasant implications of dealing with a sometimes toxic fanbase, the final moral of the adventure but also its most dramatic and controversial moments were addressed in the documentary.