The canton of Vicálvaro, a district in the south of Madrid, is legal and, therefore, will continue to be built. This has been determined by the Environmental section of the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor's Office, which has filed the complaint filed in September by residents who oppose the work. The environmental prosecutor of Madrid has concluded that the construction of the block on Abad Juan Catalán street “is in accordance with urban planning legality and is duly justified.” Faced with the accusations of the complainants, who asked to investigate the Madrid City Council for possible environmental and territorial planning crimes, the deputy prosecutor has indicated that “any criminal evidence must be ruled out.”

Vicálvaro is one of the three areas of Madrid, along with Montecarmelo and La Paz, that is fighting a battle against the City Council for the construction of the new cleaning cantons, which are part of the new contract for Cleaning Public Spaces, awarded at the end of 2021 for around 1,700 million euros. Two cantons will be located in Vicálvaro, which are already under construction.

One, of 6,000 square meters, will be located on Las Santeras Street, 51, in an industrial area and the work is already advanced because it was not among the projects paralyzed in April. Another, of 1,300 square meters, of an auxiliary type, will be on Juan Abad Catalán street. They agree with the first; but against the second because, they say, it affects a park and is close to homes. In addition to the movement of vehicles, they are concerned that there is accumulation and treatment of waste in these facilities. The City Council, however, has insisted on several occasions that this type of infrastructure is locker room for street sweepers, warehouses and parking lots.

The residents of Vicálvaro have knocked on several doors: the District Board, the City Council, the Prosecutor's Office and the Ombudsman. To the latter They have asked you to intervene so that the City Council provides information, plans and details of the works. Spokespersons for the neighborhood associations assure that in meetings they have been told that the canton will have cardboard waste compactors, parking spaces and a salt silo; but, they add, they have not been given the documents to see outside of the meetings.

For now, the Prosecutor's Office has determined that the work and its planning comply with the norm and that the chosen plot is not located within the Vicálvaro forest park, but within an area that is part of the La Catalana partial plan and that has a qualification provision of services for equipment.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe.

Hundreds of neighbors demonstrate this Sunday in Montecarmelo for the cleanup canton. Platform No to Canton

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the partial plan includes a road – which has not been built – that separates that area from the forest park. Since it has not been built, it is seen today as “a physical continuity” of the park. “This discrepancy undoubtedly causes the complainants to believe that the canton is located in the so-called forest park,” says the document from the Prosecutor's Office. He explains that, although the area appears in the Cadastre as part of the forest area, this is information in accordance with the “urban reality” and not that of planning.

Finally, the Prosecutor's Office has determined that the work does not require an environmental impact assessment, “since said file is already foreseen in the processing of the urban plans. [del plan parcial La Catalana]”.

