The royal family denies the tumor, but does not explain the reason behind Kate Middleton's hospitalization and abdominal surgery

How are you Kate Middleton? The news spread quickly, causing enormous concern. However, Kensington Palace refused to release further details on the health of Prince William's wife.

“Is fine”. The only words communicated after the news of surgery. The Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic due to some abdominal health problems. Prince William was filmed outside the health facility, before and after visiting his wife. Kate Middleton was hospitalized last Tuesday. She had surgery planned and now she will have to stay hospitalized for 14 days.

There is absolute confidentiality about the type of operation and the princess's health problems. For what reason? The concern of the subjects is great, but the royal family has not revealed further details. She refused to explain what the reason for the surgery was, but confirmed that it is not a tumor. She will have to spend two to three months of convalescence and then return to participate in royal family events.

The statement on Kate Middleton's health conditions

Here is what is reported in press release from Kensington Palace:

HRH The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for scheduled abdominal surgery. The surgery was a success. She is expected to remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter. The Princess of Wales thanks the interest this statement will generate. She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normalcy as possible for her children. And you want your personal medical information to remain private. Kensington Palace will therefore only provide updates on her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share. The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those who are concerned that she has had to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to restoring as many of these as possible, as soon as possible.

In the last few hours, aindiscretion about a possible tumor. The subjects became alarmed and journalists and paparazzi rushed out of the clinic. Luckily, the news was quickly denied from the royal family. Although the cause of the hospitalization and surgery remains a mystery.