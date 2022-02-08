The Italian authorities continue to investigate the alleged fictitious capital gains from Series A. According to various Italian media (among them, ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’) this morning the Guardia di Finanza acquired the documentation on the 62 market operations involving Juventus, Inter and Napoli at the headquarters of CoViSoc, a watchdog commission on football societies. The document had already been delivered to the FIGC Prosecutor’s Office, which has opened an investigation into the case.

According to investigators from the Milan Prosecutor’s Office, Inter “made up its balance sheet” with the sale of a dozen players in 2018 and 2019, settling their accounts to respect UEFA’s financial fair play. Among the operations analyzed are those of striker Pinamonti (a capital gain of 19 million) and goalkeeper Radu, both to Genoa. The Turin Prosecutor’s Office has also started an investigation into Juventus operations for months.