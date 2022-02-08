Hockey HPK star’s “Magic Tricks” delighted – HIFK crashed with winning shots suffered fourth consecutive home loss

Micke-Max Åsten scored the only goal of the evening for HIFK. That was enough for one Series Point this time.

Hämeenlinna The ball club succeeded in the long hockey league in the long formula, when it beat 2-1 in the IFK Helsinki winning goal competition.

For the club, the victory was already the fourth in a row for the guests, while the people of Helsinki have now lost four games in a row – all at home.

“We defended well, good underpower and patience, and great punishments,” HPK captain Tommi Tikka told about the winning recipe.

Opening lot after mid-folding Micke-Max Åsten took the hosts to the lead. First, Åsten weighed the puck with a puck in victory, then he got the game equipment in front of the goal, where he misled the opponent. Daniel Lebedeffin.

The club scrambled to the levels at the end of the next period just a second before the break buzzer. Michael Jolyn The hit, which was initiated by solo slalom and created by Tika’s loose-disc weaving, was confirmed as a goal by video review.

“Joly did magic tricks for a while and put the puck on the paint. I got to put it empty,” Tikka laughed at HPK.

HIFK lost at the end a chance to win because of its gold helmet Eetu Koivistoinen fired a shot from distance after 57 minutes, but the long shot couldn’t find the net for BK.

“From the point of view of our own gang, there were places to win. Smooth torsion, ”summed up HIFK’s Åsten.