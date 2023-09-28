Thursday, September 28, 2023, 12:54



| Updated 1:10 p.m.

With the possibility of an amnesty law that could lead to the inauguration of Pedro Sánchez taking over the political scene – what the socialists identify as the “dejudicialization” of the ‘procés’ -, the Prosecutor’s Office has asked the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court to open an oral trial against Clara Ponsatí, former Catalan advisor to Carles Puigdemont’s Government, and Junts MEP, for a crime of disobedience for participating in the organization of the illegal referendum on October 1, 2017.

The investigative judge of the case for the separatist attempt that is now six years old, Pablo Llarena, had concluded the summary last July once Ponsatí was arrested and her statement was taken. Ponsatí, self-exiled like the former president whose re-election now hangs on Sánchez, voluntarily returned to Spain under the threat of a sentence that no longer implies prison, since the Government repealed the crime of sedition for which she was accused to satisfy the demands of his partners from Esquerra Republicana.

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information