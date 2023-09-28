His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, sent a message of condolence to His Excellency Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the brotherly Republic of Iraq, for the victims of the fires, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing His Highness a speedy recovery for all those injured. . His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chief of the Presidential Office, also sent two similar cables of condolence to His Excellency President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal.