The Prosecutor’s Office asks to criminally investigate Mazón’s management in the DANA tragedy

The Valencia Prosecutor’s Office has spoken in favor of the investigation of the President of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, for his possible criminal responsibility in the management of the tragic DANA of last October 29 that has claimed 223 lives in the province of Valencia .

The Valencian Justice processes four complaints and complaints against Mazón and knocks down that of Manos Liminas

This is stated in the document presented by the public ministry before the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV), as El País has progressed. In the same letter he endorses the unification into a single case of the seven complaints and complaints filed so far against the President of the Valencian Government, Carlos Mazón, and against the former Minister of Justice, Salomé Pradas. One of them also points to other authorities.

The TSJCV issued an order on December 13 alleging that the same facts were involved and transferred the proceedings to the Prosecutor’s Office so that, within two days, it could issue a report on the jurisdiction of the court and the admission or inadmissibility of the writings sent by the parties, a writing that has already been issued.

The complainants attribute to the political leaders the commission of the crimes of malfeasance, reckless injuries and homicides, omission of the duty to provide assistance, reckless damages and violations of workers’ rights. According to the letter of the prosecutor María José Montesinos de Lago published by El País, the accusations of the complainants come “as a consequence of the non-adoption of some decisions that, in their opinion, would have avoided or mitigated the fatal result due to the number of deaths. ” and adds that “from this story they derive a generic cause/effect relationship with an attribution of criminal responsibility of an objective nature, which is verified exclusively based on the result, regardless of the specific intervention of the accused who, to this day, “It is not singularized.”

Furthermore, it states that the complaints refer to the “neglect of their duties as the highest Valencian autonomous authorities” and indicate that “unrelated to the scenarios of alerts and messages that were being issued by different organizations, they omitted the issuance of resolutions and decisions that “They were within their jurisdiction, and in this way they did not avoid or, at least, did not reduce, the magnitude of the catastrophe that occurred.”

The Prosecutor’s Office understands that it should be an Investigative Court that carries out “a complete judicial investigation into the events that occurred, specifying the intervention, or, where appropriate, inaction, of each of the defendants and denounced” and that in the case that there are sufficient indications of criminality against Carlos Mazón, submit a reasoned statement to the TSJCV since Mazón is indicted due to his status as president of the Generalitat Valenciana.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court has registered at least nine complaints against members of the Government of Spain for crimes such as reckless homicide and omission of the duty to provide assistance, among others for the management of the DANA. These are directed against the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, against the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, for not activating the state of alarm and taking control, and against the Vice President Teresa Ribera, for her responsibility in the Hydrographic Confederation of the Júcar, the body to which the PP has tried to assign blame for an alleged “information blackout.”