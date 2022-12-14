The Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office has requested 18 months of preventive detention for the former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo, a source linked to the investigation that the former president is being followed for the alleged commission of the crime of rebellion, as a result of the failed coup d’état that led to his dismissal, told EFE.

The request was presented by Supreme Prosecutor Uriel Teran, in charge of the office of the Second Transitory Supreme Prosecutor Specialized in Crimes committed by Public Officials, added the source.

The former prime minister and legal adviser to Castillo Aníbal Torres has been included in the tax requestand it was presented after the Judiciary authorized the request of the Public Ministry to initiate a preparatory investigation into Castillo.

The request for preventive detention opens the possibility of extending the preliminary detention that Castillo is serving, which should end in principle around noon this Wednesday, although that decision is the responsibility of the judicial authorities.

Castillo’s supporters demand that he be released after the attempted coup.

The station ‘RPP’ added that the Judiciary has scheduled the hearing to evaluate the prosecutor’s request, which will be in charge of Supreme Judge Juan Carlos Checkley, starting at 09:30 (14:30 GMT) this Wednesday.

This magistrate, in charge of the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation, approved during the night of this Tuesday the formalization of the preparatory investigation against Castillo and his former Prime Minister Torres for the alleged commission of the crime of rebellion.

Checkley’s resolution specified that Castillo will be investigated as an alleged co-perpetrator of the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy, as well as an alleged author of the crimes of abuse of authority and serious disturbance of public peace.

Torres, in his capacity as advisor to the presidency of the Council of Ministers at the time of the events, will be investigated as an alleged co-perpetrator in the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy.

Unlike Castillo, Torres is free and went into hiding, upon learning of the accusation against him presented by the Peruvian attorney general, Patricia Benavides.

The investigation has been described as “complex” by the Public Ministry and will last eight months.

This Tuesday, Supreme Judge César San Martín rejected the appeal that Castillo’s defense filed against his preliminary detention and pointed out that, with what was raised by the Prosecutor’s Office, the former president can be prosecuted at least for attempted rebellion or conspiracy, charges for which he would face between 5 and 10 years in prison.

During that hearing, Castillo expressed, remotely from prison, that he has not committed “any crime of conspiracy or rebellion” and maintained that he is being unjustly and arbitrarily detained.”

EFE