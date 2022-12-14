“Once they get a socialist, once a rightist, then Tangentopoli which affected only one side. And so on. no wonder”

“I’m not surprised at all. Not at all. Everyone knows that behind mega business, such as the awarding of World Cups or the Olympics, there are speculations and scoundrels behind it.” The comment ad is laconic Affaritaliani.it from Massimo Cacciari on the bribe scandal and Qatar-gate which is rocking the European Union and in particular the EU Parliament.

The philosopher and former mayor of Venice is not upset about the fact that the Socialists have been hit. Indeed, he says: “Others will have been more skilled. Once they catch a socialist, once a right-winger, then Tangentopoli which affected only one side. And so on. No wonder. But how should I explain to you that it’s the system that doesn’t work? Has anyone read a line of political science? The system is corrupted and it’s like the car. If it breaks down and you can’t find a good mechanic, it won’t run anymore. Simple”.

Do you talk about capitalism and the western system in general? “No way capitalism, which has its more or less fair rules. I’m talking about the political and administrative system which, when it doesn’t work well, becomes the ideal breeding ground for the scoundrels to flourish. On the other hand, if the State functioned well, there would be no Mafia, Camorra and ‘Ndrangheta“.

So what is the solution in your opinion? “Reforms are necessary. On the procedures for assigning and carrying out public works, on tenders, on red tape. We need clear laws and above all that do not overlap the competences. This would already reduce the water for the fish of corruption, both in Italy and in Europe”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

