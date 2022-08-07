Prosecutor General of Russia Krasnov announced the measures taken by the department in response to Western sanctions

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov told how the Russian department reacted to the sanctions of Western countries. He shared this withbusinessman“.

According to him, after the introduction of restrictions by unfriendly states and the actual closure of the EU borders for exports and imports, supervision over the implementation of customs legislation was strengthened. In particular, measures have been taken to curb the illegal export from Russia and import into the country of food products, medical equipment, raw materials, foreign-made spare parts. Measures were also taken to enforce bans on foreign exchange transactions, Krasnov added.

In addition, due to the suspension of flights in the south of Russia, at the suggestion of the department, the frequency of flights on open routes was increased, aircraft were replaced with those with increased capacity. In addition, the intensity of railway traffic was increased and additional trains were introduced.

The Prosecutor General of Russia also noted that transport prosecutors, together with representatives of the customs authorities, organized personal receptions for entrepreneurs, at which the procedure for granting benefits was explained.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation in the Donbass. After that, many Western countries reacted to this with harsh sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. In addition, several dozen Western companies have left the Russian market.