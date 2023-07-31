The Prosecutor General’s Office and the government are asked to take measures to remove counterfeit tobacco, shoes and perfumes from the sale. Appeals to the Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov and the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Mikhail Mishustin were sent by the head of the organization “Public Consumer Initiative” (OPI) Oleg Pavlov. He also asked the Cabinet to resume unscheduled inspections of businesses in connection with the mass sale of illegal goods in the regions.

The reason for such appeals was a study of the market for tobacco, perfumery and footwear products, conducted by the OPI. It revealed the presence of counterfeit products in almost all regions of the country.

So, according to the OPI data, the Kostroma region became the leader in the sale of counterfeit tobacco. The top five also included Krasnodar Territory, Bryansk Region, Altai Territory, Amur and Kurgan Regions.

The Kostroma region took first place in the study and in the illegal trade in shoes. It is followed by the Jewish Autonomous Region, the Nizhny Novgorod and Novgorod Regions, Kalmykia, North Ossetia-Alania.

Kostroma did not yield leadership in the illegal sale of perfumes. Also, the top five regions with the largest number of fakes included Novgorod, Smolensk, Belgorod, Astrakhan regions and Chukotka.

