Teachers in the Region of Murcia will begin the next academic year 2023-2024 with an offer of 292 training activities that will be carried out through the Center for Teachers and Resources (CPR). The 2023-2024 Training Plan offers courses, micro-training, seminars, face-to-face and online, whose purpose is to offer teachers training that is close to their needs, flexible and adapted to the times.

Initiatives have also been programmed to improve ongoing training, with 92 actions on coexistence and attention to diversity, 63 activities aimed at updating didactic methodology and evaluation, and 75 training actions aimed at developing digital teaching competence. Other courses are aimed at learning and deepening linguistic and methodological competence in the teaching of foreign languages, as well as the organization and management of centers.

newer techniques



The Acting Councilor for Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, explained that “the continuous training of teachers makes it possible to offer quality education with the latest techniques. In addition to the scheduled activities, new actions will be incorporated into the 2023-2024 Training Plan, such as the call for training in centers, and we are committed to innovation with calls for centers to carry out educational innovation projects and innovation communities.

Throughout the school year, numerous training actions are incorporated that arise from the need of the educational centers. The Permanent Teacher Training Plan for the 2022-2023 school year began with 292 training actions, and during the course 1,178 training sessions have been incorporated, which adds up to a total of 1,470 training actions.