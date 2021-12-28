Yelena Khakhaleva, a former judge of the Krasnodar Regional Court, who escaped from Russia, is known in the media as the “golden judge” and left real estate in the country for 300 million rubles. About it writes “Komsomolskaya Pravda Kuban”.

According to the newspaper, Khakhaleva left Russia in a hurry, not having time to sell her property. Her last place of residence was a mansion in a closed cottage community. In a fenced area of ​​several dozen acres, in addition to the main house, there is a house for guests and servants, as well as a gazebo for barbecue, covered parking and a fountain in the yard.

It also turned out that several years ago Khakhaleva sold a three-story mansion of 700 square meters in the center of Krasnodar. It has five bedrooms, two kitchens, two living rooms, a study, a library and a billiard room. For him, the ex-judge requested 85 million rubles. At the same time, Khakhaleva is still registered in a small house, which stands on the same site with a mansion, now owned by a certain businessman from Georgia. According to neighbors, she never lived there.

On December 20, journalist Oleg Lurie suggested that Khakhaleva might take refuge in Georgia. A Russian judge suspected of a crime under Article 159 (“Fraud”) and Part 2 of Article 292 (“Official Forgery”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation is quietly moving between countries, since she has not yet been declared on the federal and international wanted list. Lurie believes that Khakhaleva’s husband has great ties with this country, and therefore she will not have problems with asylum. The journalist suggested that after the Russian woman was declared wanted, Georgia might refuse to extradite her.

The journalist also spoke about Khakhaleva’s connection with the thief in law Petso (Revaz Bukhnikashvili), who over the years of his criminal “career” (crowned in 1979) repeatedly escaped from prison and died on September 6, 2018 in Turkey from cancer.

The scandal with the “golden judge” erupted on July 15, 2017 after a video from her daughter’s wedding with an employee of the ICR department in the Krasnodar Territory appeared on the network. The festive event was attended by pop stars, including Valery Meladze and Nikolai Baskov. The holiday cost two million dollars. Then the media reported that Judge Khakhaleva did not study at the University of Tbilisi and did not receive a diploma there.

According to the ICR, Khakhaleva stole more than one million rubles. Between 2016 and 2019, the judge was absent from the workplace for 128 working days. In 2017, Khakhaleva did not consider a single case, and over the next year, she reviewed only five cases. At the same time, she entered into the report card false information about her presence at work.