Fernando Martínez is one of the proper names at the start of the week in Almeria. The captain was fundamental in El Plantío by saving a penalty from Valcarce, preventing his team from suffering in the final minutes. The Murcian, Zamora of the silver category, was also injured in that action, although He aims to start in next Saturday’s game (6:15 p.m. against Amorebieta) despite not having exercised with his teammates this Tuesday as a precaution. “If I knew that that goal was not a danger for the three points, I would have preferred it to have been scored. But with 2-1 in that minute, you don’t know what would have happened. I would have changed my knee for saving the penalty and not suffering , although the team knows how to cope with these situations, as happened in Huesca”, comments the goalkeeper.

The goalkeeper does not attach any importance to finishing like Zamora and highlights that Curro Sánchez’s intuition was key to stopping the penalty. “If I’m honest, I don’t know the goals I’ve conceded or the difference with the second. These are things that don’t worry me, I like the individual prizes, but the only thing that worries me from the heart is promotion,” he explains about the first. “With the review of the VAR, Curro, who is in a state of grace, approached me and told me that he thought he could throw him in the center because he had a good streak of goals and he could increase that amount by ensuring,” comments on the maximum stop penalty.

“I trusted what Curro told me. I tried to invite him to the side to make him hesitate and I stayed in the center, which is not easy despite more and more penalties being taken there. In the rejection I went with everything because I had the memory of the last one I stopped, that in the rejection they marked me. Curro tells me that the praise goes to me, but 90% was thanks to his intuition. I listened to him and it went well”, he continues on that action. In Almería accounts are already being made of when the third promotion to First Division in the history of the rojiblanco club could take place. “I have never liked the cabals of the last games of the season because normally the accounts never come out. We have to think that a rival is coming who will make it very difficult because they are playing relegation and we already saw with Real B that they take care of every detail because every move is vital. We just have to think about getting the match on Saturday,” opines.

After Valladolid’s defeat against Real Sociedad B, Fernando admits that it is not easy to play on Mondays. “One of the points that the coach has dealt with has been to value the number of games we have had on Monday and we have gotten ahead. It is not easy to play the last one with that pressure and it is worthy of praise because they are difficult games. I think It was Valladolid’s first on Monday and look what happened to them… You can get nervous”, he highlights before making an appeal to the fans. “The fans during the last games have been devoted to the team and both at home and away, with long trips, it has been incredible. We come from playing with bad schedules at home and good capacity. Now being on Saturday I hope they respond in the best way because their support will be essential to get these two remaining games at home, “she concludes.