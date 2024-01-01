This January 1, a new restriction on road traffic comes into force throughout the capital's municipal area, including outside the M-30. This is the Madrid Low Emissions Zone (ZBE), which means the prohibition of access and circulation to the most polluting passenger cars that are not registered in Madrid before January 1, 2022 or who do not pay the Mechanical Traction Vehicle Tax (IVTM). This measure affects only passenger cars with environmental classification A – diesel registered before 2006 or gasoline before 2000 in the categories by use criteria (unspecified), 02 (family) and 33 (off-road) -, which in 2023 will already They could not circulate on the M-30 or enter the central almond. On the other hand, it does not affect goods vehicles or motorcycles without a label.

The Madrid City Council launched the Low Emissions Zone in January 2022, under the framework of the Madrid 360 Sustainability Strategy to reduce nitrogen oxides in the city. The area of ​​Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility highlights that, with this action, it has allowed the city to comply with the European air quality directive for the first time in 2022, an achievement that they hope will be achieved again in 2023. with lower nitrogen dioxide records than the previous year. “Madrid, finally, breathes,” said a triumphant José Luis Martínez Almeida, to which Ecologistas en Acción replied that the variation was “barely one microgram.” From there to saying that the problem is over, there is a giant leap.”

After the entry into force of Madrid ZBE, and in accordance with the provisions of article 242 of the Sustainable Mobility Ordinance (WHO), a six-month notice period is established, which will extend until June 30. The objective of this phase is to warn citizens who are prohibited from accessing and circulating so that they stop doing so and thus avoid being penalized for traveling outside the M-30. Be careful, because the cameras that control the M-30 and its interior end the notice period on January 14. Therefore, any vehicle hunted by them will be sanctioned starting January 15.

The control will be carried out with 257 cameras that are already installed inside the M-30 and the road itself, to which another 207 will be added in a few days to control the outside of the M-30. The acquisition and installation of the cameras and the rest of the system elements have been financed by the European Union through Next Generation EU funds. There has been a subsidy of 5.7 million from the Recovery and Resilience Plan to help municipalities for the implementation of low-emission zones. In total, 464 surveillance devices will ensure compliance with Madrid ZBE, a figure to which we must add the 37 photored ―traffic light cameras― that are distributed throughout the city.

All owners of passenger cars who violate the regulations outside the M-30 during the warning period – from midnight on Monday, January 1, 2024 to 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2024 – and who are intercepted by the cameras You will receive an informative communication. However, the offender may be punished if he is detained by a law enforcement agent.

Access not permitted to Madrid ZBE, as with the Low Emission Zones of Special Protection Central District and Plaza Elíptica, represented until March 20, 2022 a minor traffic violation and could be fined with 90 euros (45 euros per I'll pay soon). After the modification of said law by the central government, since March 21, 2022, it has been punished as a serious traffic violation, carrying with it a fine of 200 euros (100 euros if it is for prompt payment).

With the implementation of Madrid ZBE, the traffic of vehicles without environmental marking (A) inside the M-30 has decreased to represent 2.3% of the total inside the city (73,826 of the 3,246,971 transits detected daily on average) There are about 2,000 sanctionable vehicles per day, since, on average, the same vehicle is detected by approximately three cameras.

The Madrid City Council's forecast is that with the new Madrid ZBE restriction, the number of vehicles that will be sanctioned additionally per day in the notice period will rise to 2,700. However, it is expected that there will be a correction of behavior during the six months in the warning phase of 50%, as has occurred with the other ZBEs.

