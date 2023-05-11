It is the crossing of the Rollo, possibly the most conflictive point in terms of traffic in the entire city of Murcia. He was already alerted by the study carried out to develop the mobility projects that the Murcia City Council is developing. The construction progress of the Murcia bus lanes has helped this Thursday morning to add more congestion to this junction, in which both the vehicles entering Carmen from the Ronda Oeste or the Alcantarilla highway cross, as well as all those who want to reach the highway to leave the traditional neighborhood.

The increase in traffic jams has come with the closure of Avenida Floridablanca in the direction of Puente de los Peligros, for which reason access to the urban area has had to be carried out, for all vehicles entering from the City of Almería, through the street Industria, to then take Marqués de Corvera in a northerly direction -which has absorbed a good part of the vehicles- or continue advancing towards the Infante. «Since the works began, there is always a mess here, but today things have become a little more tense than usual; Between 8 and 9 in the morning, there are those who have been playing the whistle continuously for a long time, ”explained Irene, a waitress at the Cafeteria Levante, located on Avenida de Almería. “I took the bus in Alcantarilla at 8, Movibus number 12, and I didn’t get off here until 9:15 a.m.,” explained Manuela while having a coffee.

However, the presence of up to six agents of the Local Police has given a certain fluidity to circulation in the section between the roundabout at the access to the motorway and the crossroads next to the gas station. «It has already been noticed that people have been a little crazy, but within what is possible, they have had a certain fluidity; Of course, it has not reached the levels of the day of the pilgrimage of the Virgin », explained Emilio, owner of Bar Flores, and that he has direct vision of this intersection from his business. From what we have seen, I live in Ronda Sur, I pick up the children on foot, pointed out his wife, Jessica. “Somewhat more loaded, at least in the direction that is open, Floridablanca street has been, especially when going to the consultation in La Arrixaca,” commented the clientele at Mesón Florida. No special problems have been generated on Avenida de El Palmar, where the underground works had already reduced the influx of cars weeks ago, point out from Bar Oto. The situation has just stabilized after 9.30 am, once the rush hour has passed.

The truth is that the main topic of conversation on the street this Thursday morning was the progress of the works and the reconfiguration of traffic. The confusion reigned among residents and pedestrians, who, despite the information given about the project in recent months, were still not clear about the changes in circulation that are already beginning to be applied and that will be, in principle, definitive, with the closure to the traffic of the Alameda de Colón and the Old Bridge as the final step. Ascensión, a merchant in the area, assures that yesterday she received numerous questions from her clients about how she could now leave and enter the neighborhood. “I had to call to ask the Association because not even I was clear about it,” she explained.

“We are going to have to get out of here by helicopter; I am not at all clear on which street I can shoot or not, as soon as you get lost, you find something cut off; They are taking away the joy of the business in this neighborhood that worked very well, “said Elvira, a neighbor of the area, after leaving the Espinosa Confectionery. «Until people get used to it and know for sure where they can or cannot go, it will be difficult; a lady asked me ‘how long is this going to last?’ And I have told him that it will not be fast, ”Jessica added.

Added to these uncertainties and confusion about mobility in the neighborhood are the complications that the strike of the drivers of the Murcia urban transport service, better known as the ‘coloraos’ buses, is generating for many residents. “We have already met elderly people at the door of the train station waiting for buses that are not going to arrive and that is their only way to get to the Reina Sofía hospital,” Jessica pointed out, indicating that it would be convenient for them to at least place an informative sign at the stops, to inform the clueless.