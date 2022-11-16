The Christmas holidays are a time when you tend to spend a lot of money. On these dates it is common to spend a lot of money buying gifts for the family, invisible friends with co-workers and the well-known Christmas dinners. To all these expenses must be added those of Christmas Eve dinner. Many families get together once a year around these dates and everyone wants to enjoy good company and the best food.

In addition to filling the cupboards with nougats, chocolates and other sweets typical of this time of year, it is customary to celebrate Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners with authentic delicacies. Seafood is one of the favorite foods for the most important Christmas dinners. It is an expensive product, so many families are already thinking about buying these foods well in advance. All consumers know that prices go up when the dates indicated approach. For this reason, more than one person is already making their shopping list so that Christmas Eve dinner is not more expensive than necessary.

The foods that you should buy with time



With prices skyrocketing for months, early Christmas shopping seems more than necessary. At this time the prices of all products rise considerably and everyone wants to meet their loved ones and celebrate Christmas. The Christmas holidays are the excuse for many citizens to buy whims and authentic delicacies for the important dinners that are coming up. Therefore, being proactive, this year more than ever, is very necessary.

According to an analysis by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), last year, Christmas lunches and dinners became more expensive by an average of 10% compared to the same dates in 2020. Of the 15 products analyzed by the OCU, the price it increased considerably in barnacles (+77%), hake (+58%), clams (+19%) and sea bream (+14%). Therefore, many citizens are expected to go ahead and start buying products for Christmas Eve dinner.

The foods that it is recommended to buy in advance are fish, meat, Iberian, smoked and shellfish. In order for the food to last until the most important dates, it is necessary to freeze it well. For example, to freeze fish it is recommended to wrap the piece in plastic wrap, to prevent this product from being affected by the cold or from sticking to odors from other foods.

The same thing happens with meat, you can buy it in advance and freeze it. Iberian hams are a classic in Spain for Christmas lunches and dinners, so it is recommended to buy them sliced ​​and vacuum-packed, so that the product keeps as long as possible until the day it is eaten. It is also recommended to buy drinks such as cider or champagne in advance, since on Christmas Eve prices will have skyrocketed.