The astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and for collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the Prodigy Child horoscopes for January 23.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions in his Official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Today your home will be your best source of affection, You will feel like pampering your loved ones, but work pressures could ruin your moment, Consider working from home to achieve a better balance.

Taurus

Your words will be full of emotion, others will notice and will be empathetic with you. Don't let ideas be imposed on you, don't be dazzled by formalities or academic titles.communication is established on a human level.

Gemini

They are on a good economic streak, Your businesses will be successful or you will receive unexpected gifts and prizes, but do not allow others to make decisions about your finances, you have to promote good organization, especially if you are in a family business.

Cancer

They will find new facets in their personality, They will finally dare to discuss important issues in their personal relationships, Stop wanting to please others, ask for what is yours and remember that your decisions are yours alone.

Leo

Don't get involved in problems, that will only waste your energy. and will affect your well-being, give yourself time to meditate, find your balance and get out of automatic mode.

Virgo

They are in a great moment to foster their social relationships, They will find a good idea together that will change their lives and earn the respect of those around them, but be careful not to abuse it, they have to find a way to work for the good of all.

Pound

They have the opportunity to stand out and improve their social position assuming new responsibilities. Meet with your family to talk about your goals, but avoid problems and envy, work to benefit the people you love.

The prodigy child's horoscopes for today Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Scorpion

People will come to you for advice, that could make them feel stressed. If you have carried out any type of legal or immigration procedure, the process will advance in your favor.

Sagittarius

You have felt overwhelmed by financial problems, it is time to put together a plan, But do not fall into very aggressive negotiations since that could only affect your interests, the best decision will be dictated by common sense and emotional intelligence.

Capricorn

They will feel the need to impose their point of view, Be careful, that could affect your partner and friends. Although it is okay for them to express what they think, they have to respect the feelings of others, find a balance to strengthen their relationships.

Aquarium

They will want to improve their physical well-being and you will realize how your emotions are reflected in your health, especially all that anger that you have not been able to express, work on it and get rid of all that past anger, you have to take more care of yourself.

Pisces

Your creativity will make you stand out, Do not allow the opinions of others to generate insecurities, your sensitivity and imagination will make you shine, no matter what.