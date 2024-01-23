Nintendo has revealed new transformations in its upcoming game Princess Peach: Showtime!.

As previously reported, the Switch game will allow Peach to transform into a number of different roles, all part of an elaborate stage show presentation.

Newly unveiled are Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach – check out the trailer below to see all the roles in action.

Princess Peach: Showtime! – Transformation Trailer

Ninja Peach will have stealth abilities, using shadows, shrubbery and makeshift bamboo snorkels to sneak up on enemies.

Cowgirl Peach, meanwhile, takes a more direct approach with horseback-riding and a lasso.

These roles join the previously shown Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Patisserie Peach, and Kung Fu Peach. Together, these roles will ensure plenty of gameplay variety in the sidescrolling adventure.

Personally I'm excited to whip up a meringue storm with Patisserie Peach – those cakes look delicious.

In addition, limited edition pastel pink Joy-Con will debut alongside the game from selected retailers and the My Nintendo Store.



Princess Peach: Showtime! was last seen at Nintendo's Direct in September, showing more of its theatrical theme as Peach saves the Sparkle Theater from an evil witch through the power of dress-up.

It's set for release on 22nd March as one of Nintendo's Switch key releases this year – at least until the Switch 2 arrives.