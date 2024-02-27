Astrologer Víctor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the horoscopes of the Prodigy Child for the last week of February

The Dominican Víctor Florencio, who began to have visions since he was about eight years old, He has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic advisor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts, he is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned Mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Infant prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

Many people may not agree with your point of view, but you have to trust what you want and your goals, They have to defend their decisions.

Taurus

They will have to manage their money better, Trust your decisions, your mind will show you the way.

Gemini

They will receive a surprise that will make them very happy, Someone from their past will return with whom they could revive the flame of love.

Cancer

They have to put an end to that problem that you have been carrying for a long time, make the decision, those who love you will support you.

Leo

Take a moment to step away from daily responsibilities. and organize an outing with your friends, give yourself the opportunity to have a fun time.

Virgo

If they are looking for work, they are on a great streak to find it, and if they already have a job, positive changes come.

Pound

There may be an opportunity to travel abroad due to work, which will allow you to find new opportunities, evaluate well if it is something that suits you.

Scorpion

They are in a great moment to carry out negotiations and obtain benefits, But you have to keep your feet on the ground, do not be fooled by false flattery.

Prodigy Child's horoscopes for the week. Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Sagittarius

Any change that comes to your life at this moment will be for the better, They have to seek to transform themselves and change their habits if they want to find new opportunities.

Capricorn

Take care of everything related to your work or business, You have to trust your abilities, don't imitate anyone.

Aquarium

They will see all the love and effort they have given to their family rewarded, They have become the support for all their loved ones.

Pisces

Think carefully before you speak, Be careful with your words and try not to be so direct when they express their point of view.