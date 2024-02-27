The United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine in the war against Russia. The line of the White House and the administration of President Joe Biden was reiterated by the spokesperson of the National Security Council of the White House, Adrienne Watson, who commented on the words of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who did not rule out sending Western forces.

“President Biden has been clear that the United States will not send troops to fight in Ukraine,” Watson said in a statement. Biden, he added, believes that the “road to victory” passes through Congress' approval of blocked military aid “so that Ukrainian troops have the weapons and ammunition they need to defend themselves” from the Russian invasion .

Before his meeting with congressional leaders at the White House, Biden once again defined the approval of the package for Ukraine as “urgent”, warning that a further delay in sending US military aid to Kiev would have “terrible” consequences . The president also reminded that Congress has a responsibility to fund the government that a shutdown would “significantly harm the economy.”

The Senate voted yes to the 61 billion dollar aid and arms package. The supply is being examined by the House of Representatives, with a Republican majority. In the background, the role of Donald Trump: the former president could influence the line of some of the GOP deputies and in this case the green light for the package would be at risk.