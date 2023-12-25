He astrologer Victor Florencio, who is recognized for his accurate predictions and by collaborating with figures in public life and politics, every day it offers a glimpse of what lies ahead for each zodiac sign. These are the prodigy child's horoscopes for the week of December 25 to 29.

The Dominican, who began having visions since he was about eight years old, has become a famous psychic in the United States. The astrologer and psychic counselor comes from a lineage of people dedicated to the mystical arts; He is the grandson of Petronila Tiburcio, a renowned mambo priestess who was his spiritual guide.

The tarot reader also shares his predictions on his official site Child Prodigy: Spiritualism and Mysticismwhere he also talks about protection rituals, offers his spiritual line and anticipates the future of celebrities.

Aries

A promotion is coming or help from someone they admire. They will realize that the problems they had to face had a purpose and that their efforts will allow them to have a better future.

Taurus

At the end of the year you will see a project or a trip that you have been wanting to do for a long time come true. They will leave doubts behind and know where to direct their steps. Thanks to your positive vision, new opportunities will come.

Gemini

Look back for a moment, but only to free yourself from resentments and emotional wounds that are holding you back. They will achieve a reconciliation with an authority figure such as their father or boss. They have to take responsibility for their lives if they want to achieve success.

Cancer

Union and solidarity will allow them to grow together. In love, new opportunities will come, you have to be ready to meet someone special at an upcoming meeting.

Leo

You will stand out in the coming days, let your simplicity and generosity win the admiration of others. You are in a great moment to leave behind a habit that is harmful to your life, bet on your health and well-being.

Virgo

You have to learn to set limits and think about yourself first, your main goal has to be your own happiness. It's a good time to play games of chance. They could take a trip soon.

Pound

Extra money will come through a donation, a gift or perhaps an inheritance. Your loved ones will offer you emotional support. If you have plans to remodel your home, you will have the necessary resources to fulfill your wishes.

Scorpio

Someone will open their heart to you, romance will come into your life and you will find a person who will fill you with happiness through his or her accompaniment and support.

The psychic predicts what lies ahead for people of each zodiac sign Photo: Instagram @ninoprodigio

Sagittarius

Moments of satisfaction come in the workplace, they will be assigned an activity that will bring them happiness or they will have the option to change jobs. Their optimism will help them feel energized and healthy.

Capricorn

If you want to find happiness you have to believe in yourself and value your qualities, you don't have to be so self-demanding. Someone close to you will share advice that will help you determine where to direct a long-term project.

Aquarium

They will reunite with a love from the past, their path is being illuminated on the emotional level. There could be an upcoming house move.

Pisces

Think positively and learn from past experiences. They will have to face various tests but they will achieve achievements, just don't forget to work as a team.