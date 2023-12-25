Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/25/2023 – 17:18

The National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics (Into) and the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) developed a partnership to study the main reasons for changing prostheses implanted in the hip and knee. The initiative, unprecedented in Brazil, is mirrored in international examples.

The implantation of prostheses to replace worn-out joints in the hip and knee is performed through a surgery called arthroplasty. Into is a reference for this type of procedure.

In arthroplasty, the worn joint is replaced by metal and plastic components. These prostheses can be partial or complete, depending on each case and location of the surgery. The procedure seeks to restore quality of life to the patient, allowing them to remain active and carry out their daily activities without pain. Recently, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, underwent this surgery.

However, in certain situations, a revision arthroplasty is performed. Through it, explantation can be carried out, that is, the removal of the prosthesis with its consequent replacement with a new one. This is a necessary procedure in cases where the prosthesis or part of it has moved, worn out, become unstable or become loose. It is also indicated in the occurrence of some infectious conditions.

Analysis

To analyze the main reasons for replacing prostheses in Brazil, Into and UFSC created the National Explant Center (CNAEx). In the first phase, more than 400 prostheses that were removed in revision surgery for hip and knee arthroplasties performed at Into were evaluated. The results have shown that one of the main reasons for replacement is the loosening of the implants.

The prostheses removed and sent to CNAEx are subjected to analysis using a microscope and stereoscope and photography. Furthermore, the team involved carries out destructive tests to investigate the internal condition of the structures and the factors that led to the need for revision arthroplasty.

According to a note released by INTO, the analyzes allow us to obtain detailed data on prosthetic failures, which can contribute to the establishment of new standards in orthopedic care and patient safety. The text also points out that the creation of CNAEx places the country at the forefront of orthopedic medicine and helps to drive innovations in the implant industry.

In addition to technical and scientific data, clinical and demographic information is being collected that will help understand the profile of patients who undergo arthroplasty revisions in Brazil. The expectation of those involved in the study is that the findings will support measures to increase the survival of implants, improve health regulation around the issue and improve the selection of prostheses for different cases.

Studies of this type are carried out, for example, by the Hospital for Special Surgery, in New York (United States), and by the London Implant Retrieval Center, in London (England). The European Federation of Orthopedics and Traumatology also draws attention to the importance of explant analysis. In Brazil, the initiative got off the ground with funding from the Ministry of Health.