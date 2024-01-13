Among the ways to immigrate to the United States, There is a little-known but vital path for foreign doctors who want to obtain the coveted green card.: the national interest waiver (NIW) under the EB-2 visa. This process allows medical professionals to obtain permanent residency, as long as they meet certain specific requirements.

To be eligible for the national interest exemption, doctors must work full time in a clinical practice, specifically in the field of primary care. Additionally, they need to provide services in areas identified as a shortage of health professionals. Obtaining a statement from a federal agency or state health department that your work is in line with the public interest is a fundamental requirement.

The process involves the submission of Form I-485, along with the required documents that support the applicant's eligibility. The EB-2 NIW visa is granted to professionals with a graduate degree or its equivalentor to citizens of other countries who demonstrate exceptional aptitude in their respective fields.

The period of service for most physicians seeking a green card through this waiver is five years.. During this time, physicians can play crucial roles in primary care, whether in a general practice, family practice, internist, pediatrician, OB/GYN, or psychiatrist. Also, medical specialists may qualify for this process.

Which doctors are eligible for the national interest exemption in the United States

National Interest Waiver Provides a Viable Path for Foreign Doctors to Obtain a Green Card, thus contributing to filling gaps in areas of shortage of health professionals in the United States. Although this process may be unknown to many, it represents a valuable opportunity for those doctors who meet the established requirements and wish to establish themselves permanently in the country.

Health professional shortage areas that are considered for this exemption include Health Professional Shortage Areas, Mental Health Professional Area, a Limited Access Health Area, or in a Health Care Affairs facility. the veterans. In addition, Physicians working in a Physician Shortage Area may be eligible for the national interest waiver.

Exceptional aptitude in the medical sciences is a key criterion, supported by degrees, certifications and professional recognitions

In the case of exceptional aptitude, the doctor is required to demonstrate notable abilities above the norm in the medical sciences. Specific criteria are established, such as a degree, certification, work experience, professional recognitions, and membership in relevant associations, that support the applicant's exceptional aptitude.

Besides, The application must be accompanied by a labor certification from the Department of Labor, which generally must demonstrate the employer's ability to pay the offered salary. However, in the case of the national interest exemption, a waiver of this requirement can be requested, as it is considered in the national interest to waive the job offer.