Napoli Salernitana live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

NAPLES SALERNITANA STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 13 January 2024, at 3 pm Napoli and Salernitana take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium in Naples, a match valid for the 20th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Naples Salernitana live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Napoli and Salernitana will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. The kick-off of Napoli Salernitana is scheduled for 3pm today, Saturday 13 January 2024. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Napoli Salernitana on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today's match:

Napoli (4-3-3): Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Cajuste, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Simeone, Kvaratskhelia

Salernitana (3-5-2): Costil; Daniliuc, Fazio, Gyomber; Sambia, Bohinen, Legowski, Candreva, Bradaric; Tchaouna, Simy

