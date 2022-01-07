Chelsea-Liverpool on January 2 was a manifesto of the beauty of the Premier League but it also highlighted some defects, especially defensive, of the two teams that Manchester City, now on the run, does not have. We talk about it in the first 2022 episode of In the Box, our podcast on English football. And after the analysis of Guardiola’s two pursuers, we take a dip in the magical but somewhat decayed world of the old FA Cup that is coming to life these days. And finally, the warning of violence in the stadiums: objects thrown at Ramsdale (Arsenal) and Lowton (Burnley) in Leeds and some worries for the future.