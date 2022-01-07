In the second column of the year, we continue with the usual survey of the main elections that await us in 2022. In the first text, we saw five European elections scheduled for the year, as in France and Hungary. In this column we will see another five elections divided by three continents, in Africa, Asia and Oceania, starting with Mali, in chronological order.

mali

In theory the Malians will go to the polls on February 27th. Skepticism about the claim has the same origin as its importance. It is supposed to be a return to democratic normalcy in the country, after the military coup of August 2020, which deposed civilian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. In May 2021, the country underwent a “coup within the coup” and Colonel Assimi Goita assumed power for good.

Elections for Mali’s president and National Assembly were announced as part of negotiations to reverse the country’s suspension of regional organizations such as the African Union. France also briefly suspended its military cooperation with the country. With the election just over a month away, however, nothing is clear about its holding.

Will ousted politicians be able to run? Will the African Union, or any other organization, be able to send observers? Will members of the coup military junta be candidates? These are just a few of the outstanding questions, all amidst the country’s internal conflict, and part of the broader Sahel conflict. Unfortunately, today, pessimism is still justified, after just ten years of democratic continuity in Mali.

South Korea

On March 9, the South Koreans will go to the polls to choose the president who will succeed Moon Jae-in. Elected in 2017, the president of the center-left Democratic Party cannot run for re-election, as the country’s constitution imposes a presidential term limit. The government candidate will be Lee Jae-myung, former governor of the country’s most populous province, Gyeonggi.

The current president and his candidate share a similar professional background, both having been human rights activist lawyers. The similarities end there. Economically, Lee is much more of a developmentalist, and as a result, he has already made friendly comments about the military dictatorship that ruled South Korea during the Cold War. Also, perhaps, it is the candidate with the most favorable view towards China.

Historically, even center-left presidents like Moon have valued the alliance and relations with the US. Lee has already criticized the presence of strategic US weapons on South Korean soil and also advocates more economic ties with China. If elected, Lee must also put some brakes on the approach to North Korea, perhaps the main flag of the Moon government, the son of northern refugees.

Inter-Korean relations are one of the main political flags in the country and a mark of the cleavage between left and right. The country’s biggest conservative party, the Popular Power Party, advocates a tougher policy towards the north. Officially founded only in 2020, it is the heir of the conservative movements that ruled the country on several occasions, and the refoundation was for legal reasons.

The conservative candidate will be Yoon Seok-youl, former career attorney and former attorney general. Making an analogy, with all the problems of analogies, he is a kind of South Korean “Sérgio Moro”. A public official who gained prominence for cases involving corruption and whose image is divided between admirers of his performance in these cases and critics of what would be a politicization of the judiciary.

Interestingly, his electoral campaign seeks to broaden his base and, for that, he nods to the more traditional movements of the South Korean political right. It has even declared that it will pardon former president Lee Myung-bak, sentenced to 17 years in prison. For corruption. It has also already stated that it will request the expansion of the US military presence in the country, which has generated criticism from China.

Surveys today point to a virtual technical tie between the two candidacies, making it very difficult to predict any result. The South Korean election will certainly return in our space. Mainly, the country’s young electorate is in a process of change and is “open” in the dispute, being able to boost either of the two candidacies. It will be two interesting months on the peninsula.

Philippines

On May 9, it is the turn of the Republic of the Philippines to hold its elections. In addition to the president and vice president, who are elected separately, the 316 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and half of the 24 seats in the Senate will be at stake. We’ve already talked a little bit here about how elections work in the Philippines, including the problems with their electoral format.

Current president Rodrigo Duterte cannot run for re-election, limited by the constitution. Furthermore, there is no second round in the country. Considering that the polls give a wide margin for candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., it is very likely that he will be the Philippine president. There is no chance, for example, that a broad front in the second round will be formed against him.

Known as Bongbong Marcos, his name leaves no doubt: he is the only son of former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and his wife Imelda Marcos. Dominating the country for 20 years, the Marcos couple was perhaps one of the most corrupt of the 20th century, with a fortune that reached around ten billion dollars at the time, more than US$ 20 billion in current values, in a life of luxury and ostentation.

His party, the Federal Party ng Pilipinas, advocates greater decentralization of power in the country. Something that may seem interesting and legitimate, but, in the end, it is because it is a party of local elites, all interested in having each one the key to their regional vault. Closer to the oligarchies of the so-called Old Brazilian Republic than to a federalist debate.

Bongbong started his political career early, “elected” governor at the age of 23. Of course, during the “Daddy” dictatorship. At various times, he publicly defended the acts of violence of his father’s dictatorship and that the immense family fortune was “legally” obtained. Even with the Philippine judiciary repeatedly asserting the opposite and ordering the return of around 80% of family assets.

Today, Bongbong has about 50% of the voting intentions in polls, and again, barring a broad front articulated before the election, or some new fact that directly affects his performance in the polls, he will be elected president. The son of the fox, who defends the actions of the fox, is the favorite to be elected as the hen house porter. And the likely vice? Sara Duterte, daughter of the current president.

Kenya

On the 9th of August elections will be held in Kenya and, unfortunately, a political crisis will very likely break out in the country. This is for two reasons. First, a referendum on a series of constitutional amendments should have been held last June. He was suspended after a request made to the Supreme Court, which is evaluating whether the proposed amendments are legal in the first place.

The suspension of the referendum and the possible results of the discussion in the Supreme Court make the electoral rules of the election go through a moment of uncertainty. The second reason is that current President Uhuru Kenyatta cannot run for a third term, which is not accepted by many of his supporters and his party. The 2017 Kenyan elections were already marked by several episodes of violence.

After a government marked by cases of corruption and the use of the public machine for partisan purposes, nothing indicates that the current governor or his supporters will gladly accept a free election, let alone an eventual defeat. Add to the uncertainties of electoral rules and problems at Kenya’s borders, such as the violence in Somalia, and we have a recipe for a crisis.

Australia

Some Saturday in May, Australia will hold its federal elections, to elect 40 of 76 senators and 151 members of parliament. Australian politics, in many ways, emulates the British system, including the fact that parliament is divided into two poles, one conservative, the Liberal-National coalition, and one labor. There are also smaller parties and independent candidates.

The current prime minister, conservative Scott Morrison, will contest the election. His coalition has the minimum necessary for a majority, 76 seats. The Labor party currently has 68 seats. Only seats in the lower house are needed to form a government, eliminating the need for a majority in the Senate as well, although the Australian upper house has far more powers than the British House of Lords.

According to polls, Labor would be the winners today. Something that possibly impacted the image of the conservative government was the allegations of sexual harassment involving politicians from the government office. Tight policy in the face of the pandemic is unlikely to influence the opinion of most of the electorate, as the Labor opposition, led by Anthony Albanese, has issued an even tighter plan.

Unlike other leftist leaders around the world, such as the aforementioned South Korean Lee, Albanese does not spare criticism of the Chinese government, especially Xi Jinping. He also defended the deal for Australia to acquire nuclear submarines. This ended up undermining Morrison’s rhetoric that Labor would be “weak” on issues like security and Chinese influence.

Still, these are Morrison’s strengths. If he manages to detach his image from recent episodes of sexual harassment, he has a chance. It is also interesting to note that Albanese is one of the most vocal republicans in Australian politics, advocating the proclamation of a parliamentary republic, as Barbados did recently. Of course this will not be a quick process.

In the next column, we will see the outstanding claims for 2022 in the American continent.