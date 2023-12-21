Martin Urrutia, from Biscay, 18 years old. He is the youngest contestant in the current edition of Triumph operation. At the beginning of the program, he defined himself as someone “affectionate, funny and very empathetic.” What he didn't know then, because they hadn't told him yet, is that he is also a “dirty bisexual.”

The meme started in X. Although it is possible that the occurrence already existed, it did not become popular until this twelfth edition of O.T.. Singer Suu, Wanting to identify LGBT+ members among the contestants, he asked in one of the first programs who considered themselves “from the collective.” Urrutia, without specifying a specific orientation, raised his hand. It was four seconds of television, enough for some fans to develop the entire narrative of the dirty bisexual: a young Caucasian man, with a bohemian air, hypersexual, with a modern-style mustache and hoop earrings. A figure, as attractive as it is untrustworthy, who begins by attracting the attention of other men until, inexorably, he opts for comfortable heterosexuality, culminating in a kiss with any woman.

Expanding the labels used to define other people's sexuality is always a complicated task. Therefore, once it is achieved, it is advisable not to miss the opportunity to get the most out of it. “Dirty bisexual did his thing again,” inform a user on X, the old Twitter, following a video in which Urrutia appears dancing with a partner. “A dirty bisexual plays with the heart of a twinks [homosexual delgado, con poco o ningún vello facial] sensitive”, comment another in reference to a moment in which the singer touches the hand of a contestant. Others provide a more perspective analytics: “There are few things worse than a dirty bisexual who uses his hetero passing to hook up with queers traumatized by masculinity.”

What exactly does this label mean? Paula Alcaide, a psychologist specialized in affirmative therapy for lesbians and bisexuals, responds forcefully: “It's biphobia. “A stereotype about bisexual men is being perpetuated.” Which? “On the one hand, the belief that bisexuals do not exist, or are not truly bisexual. The monosexist system of oppression says that you can only be heterosexual (the norm) or homosexual (the counternorm), while a bisexual is perceived as a weaponized gay.” That is, people who are attracted to people of the same gender, but refuse to acknowledge it. “On the other hand, in contradiction to the above, the prejudice persists that, in the end, bisexual people will opt for heterosexual relationships, and, therefore, end up breaking the gay man's heart.”

A stereotype that, expressed in the language of our time, is perfectly summarized in this post: “Another day that a dirty bisexual is going to trick into thinking that he would have something romantic publicly with someone other than a mid cis “15yo looking white woman”. In other words, the dirty bisexual is the one who excites gay men with a possible romantic relationship, when in reality he only thinks about marrying his cousin in the town church and starting a family, even two, if possible. . The “saddest” thing about this, Alcaide concludes, “is that this mixture of stereotypes, prejudices and their consequent discrimination comes from both outside and within the LGTB+ community.”

Another reality that illuminates this case is how discrimination can coexist perfectly with desire. Each comment that warns against “the dark intentions” of the dirty bisexual is contrasted with another that expresses attraction towards these people. Tags like dirty bisexual, twinks either daddy They reflect a duality: on the one hand, they indicate attraction towards those who embody certain stereotypes or characteristics, such as the sexual freedom attributed to the “dirty bisexual.” And at the same time, they are used in a pejorative way, perpetuating prejudices about their promiscuity, reliability or physical appearance.

The label assigned to Urrutia on social media reflects a larger problem in the social perception of bisexuality. In his essay The intermittencies of desire. On truth, bisexuality and desire (Melusina, 2019), critic Michael Amherst analyzes how sexual binarism tends to classify human sexuality into two mutually exclusive and rigid categories: heterosexuality and homosexuality. This binary view ignores or invalidates the existence of bisexuality as a legitimate and autonomous sexual orientation, and denies the fluidity and full spectrum of its sexual experience.

The British trampoline jumper Tom Daley, who also received the label of filthy bisexual, collecting the ICON Sports award. Luis Rubio

He gives the example of British Olympic jumper Tom Daley, who in 2013 uploaded a video to YouTube in which he announced that he was in a relationship with a man. Furthermore, he claimed that he was still attracted to both men and women. However, Pink News, the most important LGTB+ publication in England, titled: Tom Daley comes out of the closet. He is gay. Two weeks later, he went to Celebrity Juice, a British television program. As soon as he started, the presenter asked him point-blank: “Are you gay now? You're homosexual?”. To which Daley, after an awkward laugh, responded yes. Shortly after, national newspapers published that the athlete had “already” confessed that he was actually gay. After a year and a half, he returned to testify in a interview granted to Guardian that he was attracted to people of both sexes. The headline was: I've always known I was attracted to boys.

“The stain of homosexuality” often implies that a single encounter with a person of the same sex can be wielded against a man as proof that he is “really” gay. Amherst recognizes a stage in his life where he attempted to make his sexuality less visible or discreet, not only for common reasons, but also as a means of protecting his heterosexual desire. “As long as bisexuality is denied, as long as it is assumed that a man who is attracted to another man can only be gay, some of us will have no choice but to repress signs or express demonstrations of our sexuality, not because of internalized homophobia, but because To do otherwise would undermine our heterosexuality in the eyes of the entire world. It does not seem desirable, but it is a negotiated response to pressure.”

Amherst argues that the binary simplification of sexuality can also distort our understanding of the complexity and diversity in the sexual experiences of historical figures. He cites writers such as Thomas Mann, Carson McMullers, Virginia Woolf, and Christopher Marlowe, who are often labeled exclusively as homosexual, overlooking other facets of their sexual identity. Novelist Garth Greenwell identifies this phenomenon as a conflict between activism and art: “Being torn between political efficacy and the need to affirm these artists whose same-sex attraction has been so vehemently denied, in a way that cuts through the noise of that denial, but at the expense of the nuances.” These nuances include facts such as that Thomas Mann had six children with Katia Pringsheim, or that Carson McMullers, who was described in Gay Lives by Robert Aldrich as “a lesbian in temperament and desires,” married the same man twice and had relationships with others.

Bradley Cooper, as Leonard Bernstein, in a still from 'Maestro'.

This focus on the complexity of sexuality and how it is reflected in the lives of public figures is also seen in the recent film Teacher, by Bradley Cooper, a biopic dedicated to the American composer Leonard Bernstein. The film recounts the sentimental complications of this bisexual genius, who as soon as the film begins abandons his male lover to marry Felicia Montealegre. Initially, she accepted her husband's sexual preferences, although rejecting the idea of ​​his bisexuality: “You are homosexual and you may never change, you do not admit the possibility of a double life, but if your peace of mind, your health, your entire nervous system depend on of a certain sexual pattern. What can you do?”, she wrote to him in a letter.

More than a month after Martin Urrutia was labeled as a dirty bisexual, the contestant has surprised the public by doing the unexpected: starring in the great love story of this edition with another contestant, a boy, named Juanjo. In Triumph operation, Each edition selects a specific song to be performed by a couple of contestants who demonstrate special chemistry or between whom a romance is rumored. Past examples include Chenoa and David Bisbal with Hidden In the first edition, Alfred and Amaia with City of Stars in 2017. This year, Juanjo and Martín performed God Only Knows, continuing this tradition. After the performance, Urrutia's partner described him with three words: “Mustache, bohemian and relax.”

