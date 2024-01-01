Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/01/2024 – 13:43

The New Year's Eve party is not over for many people who refuse to leave the sands of Copacabana Beach, in the south of Rio. Tourists and locals are still celebrating the New Year and others have already arrived on this first day of 2024, with mild temperatures. According to calculations by Rio's city hall, the New Year brought together around 2 million people at the traditional party.

To participate in the New Year celebration, cariocas who live far from Copacabana and tourists set up a scheme with tents and tents and brought drinks and food. Today, the colors of the tents spread across the beach.

The undertow, with strong and high waves, did not prevent some people from entering the sea, even with the risk warning issued by the Navy. The strength of the waves remains and swimmers have fun without taking the danger into account.

The fireworks display that lasted 12 minutes had unprecedented graphics that came from ten ferries positioned in the sea of ​​Copacabana. For the first time, the show was accompanied by a live musical score with an orchestra conducted by conductor Ludhymila Bruzzi, a native of Espírito Santo who participated in Copacabana New Year's Eve for the first time, both as a professional and as a visitor. Before, I only saw the show on television. With a lot of technology, golden waterfalls paid homage to Rita Lee, who died in May 2023. At that moment, the musicians played Black sheepone of the singer's biggest hits.

Another moment, with the use of technology, enchanted the public. The presentation of 400 drones, which colored the sky, showed the countdown and also marked 40 years of Rock in Rio, which will be completed in 2024.

Shows

The public also had fun in the areas where two stages were installed. One was set up in front of the Copacabana Palace Hotel, where singers Luisa Sonza, Gloria Groove and Ludmilla performed. The other, at Rua República do Libano, was dedicated to samba. The public was entertained by artists such as Teresa Cristina and Diogo Nogueira. Singer and composer Jorge Aragão moved the crowd and, as promised, performed a show Special. In November, Aragão received the news that he had a complete remission of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, diagnosed in July this year.

For the president of Riotur, Ronnie Costa, Rio reaffirmed its potential to hold major events. “Our New Year's Eve is the biggest on the planet, a wonderful party. Here, locals and tourists were able to enjoy the New Year in harmony and happiness, with shows unprecedented in several regions, in addition to what is always the most anticipated moment of the night: the fireworks display. In 2024, we will work to surpass what worked in 2023, making Rio the capital of innovation and sustainability”, he promised in a note from Riotur.

Other points

The New Year's Eve program extended to other regions of Rio de Janeiro, with fireworks and shows several, in neighborhoods such as Penha, Flamengo, Ilha do Governador, Piscinão de Ramos, Paquetá, Guaratiba, Sepetiba and Madureira. At the turn of the year, the novelty was the inclusion of stages in Bangu and Praça Mauá, where the public turned out en masse to celebrate 2024. In the Recreio and Barra da Tijuca regions, in the west zone, the show fireworks was held by the hotel chain, in partnership with Riotur and HotéisRio.

Removal and Fines

In Operation New Year's Eve 2023/24, by the Public Order Secretariat (SEOP) and the Rio Municipal Guard (GM-RIO), 220 vehicles were removed and more than 350 were fined. From yesterday until the early hours of this Monday (1st) more than 700 drinks were seized, which were said to be sold irregularly. In addition, the agents collected four gas cylinders, eight cargo carts, a barbecue, an advertising sign, a tent, tables and chairs, among others.

When patrolling on foot, the agents inspected more than 200 street vendors. A kiosk marking the location on the sand in Copacabana, which is not permitted, was ordered to remove the marking, as was another that used bars on the sidewalk. The agents also helped to put out the fire in a cart on the sand. The team seized 11 bladed weapons.

Agents working to monitor passenger transport fined 158 vehicles, including taxis and app cars, for irregular stopping, expired annual licensing and parking on the sidewalk, among other reasons.

Children's safety was reinforced by GM-RIO agents who distributed more than 80 identification bracelets. According to Seop, two lost children, one of whom was just eight years old, received support from agents until their families were located.

The Secretary of Public Order, Brenno Carnevale, considered the outcome of Operation New Year's Eve extremely positive. “We have large inspection teams to seize materials that put people’s physical integrity at risk, such as knives, glass bottles, gas cylinders. We were also able to identify and arrest individuals who committed theft crimes on the waterfront in a very isolated manner and monitor illegal parking. Unfortunately, we need to use the trailer, but it is a very important measure to free up public space. In this way, we are able to maintain public order and assist the police with security,” Seop said in a statement.

occurrences

The agents managed to locate a woman's stolen cell phone and took the person responsible for the theft, a minor, to the Special Police Station for Assistance to Senior Citizens. A person's cord was also recovered and the man who committed the theft, also a minor, was taken to the 12th Police Station. At another time, the agents came across a man being attacked by members of the public. In another record, four people were taken to the local police station on suspicion of theft and assault. After verification, they were released.