Next Friday, September 13th, Tigers receives the Athletic San Luis in it Volcano for Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXThe team from Monterrey is the runner-up of the semester with 14 points, while the team from Potosí is in seventh place with eleven points.
It should be remembered that for this commitment, the Argentine goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman would return to the goal, after serving his long suspension and recovering from an operation that occurred a few months ago, so Fernando Tapia would go to the bench.
Although against the Pumas the Brazilian defender Joaquim Pereira caused a scare due to the dizziness he suffered and the Brazilian Rafael Carioca worked separately last week, both are in optimal conditions to participate in the match.
On the other hand, the team from Las Tunas, which has scored goals in six of the seven games played so far, will not have the presence of the Brazilian Vitinho Ferreiraas he suffered a meniscus injury in his left knee, for which he will undergo surgery, without knowing how long he will be off the courts, but it is estimated that it would be two months.
Goalkeeper: Nahuel Guzman – After a long suspension, El Patón is finally back, something that the fans are grateful for because they don’t feel the same security between the posts if the Argentine is not there, who is a key piece.
Defense: Joaquim Pereira – After experiencing a small scare at Ciudad Universitaria due to the altitude in Mexico City, he is ready to continue adding minutes.
Defense: Guido Pizarro – The Argentine captain has already finished as a defender in the squad, because his work has been liked, and this also allows him to start the game from the bottom.
Right back: Javier Aquino – The felines can continue adding signings, but it seems that no one can take the position of the Oaxacan, who left behind his younger years when he played as a winger.
Left back: Jesus Angulo – Due to his good work with university students, El Stitch appeared on the first list of Javier Aguirre with the Mexican national team.
Pivot: Rafael Carioca – Although he had to work separately last week due to discomfort, the Brazilian is a tough man who can miss a match for the smallest of reasons.
Pivot: Fernando Gorriaran – The Uruguayan ended up becoming the Brazilian’s partner, although he normally has as his great replacement Juan Pablo Vigon to close the meetings.
Midfielder: Juan Brunetta – It could also appear here Sebastian Cordovabut he may be given a bit of a rest to see how the Argentine continues to perform.
Right winger: Diego Laínez – Factor also comes from having seen action with Mexico on the FIFA Date, but will hardly leave his place for Uriel Antuna can replace it.
Left winger: Ozziel Herrera – The Cuban-born player is going through a great moment, which is why the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic has begun to have a lot of confidence in him. He has just scored a double against the Pumas.
Forward: André-Pierre Gignac – The helmsman has been alternating between the French and the Argentine Nico Ibanezbut in the end, the weight of history and quality, put Bomboro as the initial.
This is how Tigres’ possible lineup would look (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Joaquim Pereira, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Jesus Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Juan Brunetta
Forwards: Diego Lainez, Ozziel Herrera, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Fernando Tapia, Jesus Garza, Juan Purata, Rafael Guerrero, Juan Vigon, Nico Ibanez, Uriel Antuna, Sebastian Cordova, Diego Reyes, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Marcelo Flores, Diego Sanchez
