Kazakhstan’s President Kasim Yomart Tokayev will remain in office after winning Sunday’s election with 81.31 percent of the vote, according to preliminary data. Tokayev would have added almost 6.5 million votes, reported the president of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Abdirov, according to the news portal Kazinform.

The rest of the candidates have not exceeded 4% of the votes, as anticipated by a study published by the International Institute of Regional Studies.

The next candidate with the most votes would be Zhiguli Dairabayev (3.42%), followed by Karakat Abden (2.60%), Meiram Kayiken (2.53%), Nurlan Auyesbayev (2.22%) and Saltanat Tursinbekova (2, 12%). 5.8% voted blank.

Participation in the presidential elections has reached 69.44%, as reported by the Central Electoral Commission.

congratulation from Putin



Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Tokayev on his electoral victory and stressed that “he has received a convincing mandate of trust from his fellow citizens, which opens up new opportunities for the application of the development path he promotes.”

«The relations of strategic association and alliance between our countries, based on the good traditions of friendship, neighborliness and mutual respect, are developing very successfully. We will continue working to expand them even more », he said in his telegram to the Kazakh president, published on the Kremlin website.

Tokayev came to power in 2019 -with 70.96% of the vote- and now aspires to achieve a seven-year presidential term after the constitutional amendment that increases the term of the presidential term from two to five.

Kazakhstan is facing a process of reforms after the significant wave of protests over the increase in fuel prices in early 2022 that were violently repressed and finally contained with the deployment of a contingent from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (OTSC), led by for Russia.