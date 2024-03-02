Mexico City, March 1 (EFE).- Private sector specialists raised the growth forecast for the Mexican gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.39% for 2024 from a previous estimate of 2.37%, as revealed this Friday by the monthly survey for February Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

In contrast, the forecast for 2025 decreased to 1.94% after a previous estimate of 2.01%, according to the average of the 41 national and foreign analysis and consulting groups consulted by the central bank between the 16th and the 28th. of February.

These projections are disseminated after confirming in February that the Mexico's GDP grew 3.2% annually in 2023, according to the final figures of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).

On the other hand, experts worsened the general inflation outlook for the end of 2024 raising it to an estimate of 4.14% from a previous projection of 4.13%.

This forecast comes after the rate of inflation It rose to 4.88% in January, its third month on the rise.

Even so, by 2025, the specialists consulted by the Banxico reduced the projection of the inflation at 3.7%although still above the central bank's 3% target.

As factors that could hinder the economic growth in Mexico In the next six months, experts generally highlighted the governance (60%), external conditions (12%) and internal economic conditions (12%).

While at a particular level they highlighted the problems of public insecurity (22%), problems of lack of rule of law (12%), corruption (11%) and internal political uncertainty (9%) in the midst of the federal elections on June 2.

Regarding the exchange rate, analysts estimated that the Mexican currency closing 2024 at 18.33 units per dollar, lower than the previous projection of 18.38 pesos per US bill.

In 2025, analysts now estimate that the Mexican currency will be exchanged at 18.99 units per dollar, a figure lower than the estimate of 19.04 the previous month.

Regarding the external sector, by 2024, the expectations about the trade deficit They fell to 17,870 million dollars from the previous ones of 17,935 million dollars.

The forecast of the foreign direct investment (FDI) for 2024 fell to a projection of $40,094 million from a previous one of $40,554 million.