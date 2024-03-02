Italian Prime Minister Meloni: there are difficulties with the transfer of Russian assets to Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at a briefing in Toronto announced legal difficulties with the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. Her words lead TASS.

According to Meloni, restoring Ukraine at the expense of Russian frozen assets would be “philosophically honest.”

In Canada, Meloni held talks with the Prime Minister of this country, Justin Trudeau.