Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani warned on Sunday that corruption is an obstacle to all development plans, and that the greatest loss is that corruption has caused the people to lose complete confidence in state institutions and the political system.

Al-Sudani said, in a speech during the first anti-corruption conference, that “the government has placed the anti-corruption file at the top of its priorities, and has begun work in several areas, including addressing countries in which corruption funds are located, forming the Supreme Anti-Corruption Commission and the files it has completed, and forming a specialized team.” He is responsible for examining reports and complaints.

He called for “accelerating the resolution and completion of reports, complaints and criminal cases, within the legally specified periods, especially cases related to public opinion, large amounts of corruption, and senior state officials, in order to impose legal punishment against those convicted, and to enhance confidence in accountability and accountability procedures to ensure the achievement of public deterrence.”

He also called for “periodic evaluation of the performance of those with higher job ranks, to ensure the effectiveness and performance of government institutions, to prevent corruption, protect public funds, and enhance the human resources and technical capabilities of the internal control bodies in government institutions, to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their performance.”

He urged the Iraqi Prime Minister to “seek to sign memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements with countries and international organizations, and to establish permanent coordination mechanisms with them to exchange information in the face of common challenges in the field of combating and reducing corruption.”