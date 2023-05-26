The prices of products rise against the shortage in Jalisco with respect to the previous year, indicates the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information IIEG.

Of the 23 products in the Package against inflation and high prices (PACIC), 11 rose in price during the first half of May compared to the same previous period.

The Potatoes and other tubers were the ones that increased their price the most, with 4.8 percent from the second half of April to the first half of May. Followed by sugar with 3.9%, orange 3.1% and tomato with 2.1%.

On the other hand, the products that lowered their price were lemon with a reduction of 12.8 percent, carrot with 4.3 percent and chicken with 1.3%.

It is worth mentioning that the PACIC index in Jalisco increased 10.4% compared to the same fortnight of the previous year, while nationally it increased 10.2% annually.

