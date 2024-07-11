Finding a computer that can handle both basic office work and schoolwork and other functions at a good price can be a challenge. However, when searching online for options that meet your needs, quality-price factorsyou can meet him auction of Free market in the Wozifan Laptop Notebook with 14 inch Screen, 6GB RAM memory, 256 GB internal storage and Intel Celeron N4020 processor, in just $3,827.99 Mexican pesos with 67% off on its regular price of $11,599.99 MXN.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 11, could change depending on its validity on Mercado Libre.”

The Wozifan Laptop It is only available in gold color for the 67% discount offer, and in addition, you can buy it from 3 to 18 months without interest with cards participating in the e-commerce platform. This device is eligible for Full shipping, meaning it will be sent express so you can receive it at home as soon as possible.

If you are interested in taking advantage of the Mercado Libre offer on the Wozifan Laptop, you can BUY AT THIS LINK BY CLICKING.

◉ Credit cards participating in Mercado Libre:

VISA: 18 MSI

BBVA Bancomer: 15 MSI

MasterCard: 12 MSI

American Express: 12 MSI

VISA: 12 MSI

It also applies credit for months with interest for up to 24 monthly installments.

Features of Wozifan 14 Laptop

With touch screen: No

Screen resolution: 1920 px x 1080 px

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

SSD capacity: 256 GB

RAM: 6 GB

Display refresh rate: 60 Hz

Screen size: 14″

Screen resolution type: Full HD

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Screen type: LCD

Panel Type: IPS

With retina display: No

With anti-glare screen: No

Weight and dimensions: Weight 1.32 kg, Width 32.2 cm, Depth 21 cm, Height 21 mm

Battery: Lithium polymer

Maximum battery life: 6 h

The offer is temporarily available only on Mercado Libre for only $3,827.99 Mexican pesos with 67% discount, and you can choose between paying it in cash for months without interest with participating cards. You have 30 days to make a return without cost and your purchase is protected in case you don’t receive what you ordered.

