AF Corse, a major protagonist in the La Sarthe marathon with the 499P #83 entrusted to Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman and Yifei Ye, will seek redemption after an unfortunate electrical blackout put an end to its race at Le Mans.

The Italian team will thus make its return to the Brazilian track, which the FIA ​​WEC has not visited for 10 years. In the three previous editions, AF Corse has achieved two LMGTE PRO class victories.

“At AF Corse we are approaching Sao Paulo with the awareness and determination to compete with the 499P #83 for an overall result,” General Manager Giuseppe Petrotta is keen to point out immediately. “After Le Mans, where the crew led the overall standings for a quarter of the distance, we know we have a package of car, drivers and team capable of competing for success in the Hypercar class.”

“The Sao Paulo circuit is dear to AF Corse, where excellent results were achieved with the Ferrari 458 GTE in 2012 and 2013. Having not carried out tests on this track, it will be important to quickly acquire the technical information to optimise the set-up of the

car. In the race it will be essential to best manage the traffic that could inevitably affect the pace of the stints”.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Robert Shwartzman, Yifei Ye Photo by: Emanuele Clivati ​​| AG Photo

Kubica added: “After an unfortunate 24 Hours of Le Mans we are entering the second half of the championship. I can’t wait to get back in the Ferrari 499P, this time on the Sao Paulo circuit in Brazil. It is a track that is little known to most Hypercar crews, but I have raced there on several occasions in Formula 1.”

“My debut, in fact, dates back to 2001, when I took part in a race of the Brazilian Formula Renault championship. It is a particular track, very different from those we have faced up to now, but I like it a lot. We hope to redeem the opportunity lost at Le Mans”.

Shwartzman comments: “I am very curious to race in Brazil. Last year I attended the Formula 1 GP as a reserve driver for Scuderia Ferrari and I really enjoyed the atmosphere. However, I have never driven on this track, where the FIA ​​WEC has not run for 10 years, so I think there will be many things for everyone to discover”.

“In general I have a positive feeling, I want to try to reach the limit as quickly as possible. Also, my idol has always been Ayrton Senna and also for this reason I have a special charge”.

Ye commented: “I can’t wait to make my debut in Sao Paulo. It will also be my first time in South America, so I’m very excited. It will be a difficult weekend as most of the riders and teams on the grid have no experience on this track.”

“It will be important to gather a lot of information starting from FP1, but we have prepared well on the simulator. We feel ready for the challenges that await us and after Ferrari’s second consecutive victory at Le Mans we hope to continue on this path. Naturally we will also try to put our yellow Ferrari in front, I am sure it will be a special experience”.