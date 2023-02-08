In the middle of the inflation, avian influenza outbreaks and egg shortages, the price of this basic basket input has been increasing for some time. Since the start of the covid-19 pandemicthe egg has manifested a significant increase, which directly affects the pocket of Mexican families.

For their part, federal authorities such as the Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco)has pointed out that this crisis has greatly affected different countries around the world, however, on this occasion we will explain what happens in Mexico, what is the price and how much the egg has increased.

During the last weeks the price of eggs in Mexico has been positioned by the clouds, due to the avian influenza outbreaks both in Mexico and in the United States, added to speculation, the tilefish price has reached historical levels above the $50 pesos per kilo.

According to an analysis carried out by the Agricultural Market Consulting Group (GCMA), it has been reported that, during the first week of February, the white egg was sold up to $53.05 pesos per kilowhile the same amount of egg, but red color was sold up to $56.33 pesos.

This increase in food also touched maximum prices within the main supply markets of the main cities of the country. Such as in the Wholesale Market from the capital, where the a kilo of eggs at retail was sold for 46 pesos, what records a 39 percent increase compared to the first week of February 2022, as indicated by the National Market Information and Integration System (SNIIM) of the Ministry of Economy.

How much has the egg increased?

According to the information of the SNIIMhe egg price before the pandemic hovered in $29 pesos the white one, while more expensive came at $33.50 pesoshighlighting that these prices were recorded during the first week of February 2018.

In the record presented for the first week of February, but for the current year (2023), a price at least $38 pesoswhile the most expensive is around $48 pesos, This is specifically speaking about the retail issue and the type of white egg.

bird flu

In USAthe impact of avian influenza in bird mortality and the final price to the consumer has been older At the beginning of the first outbreak in the neighboring country in February 2022, the number was already positioned at 731 in its national territory, reaching 47 of the 50 states.

The country has recorded a record number of slaughtered birds: 57.9 million and the price of the egg has increased by 109%until reaching 123 pesos per kilogram.

Although Mexico avian influenza is said to be under control, Mexican producers killed about 5.6 million birdsthe majority of posture, in 29 units of commercial poultry production in the states of Nuevo Leon, Jalisco, Yucatan and Sonora. However, they only represent 0.3% of the national inventory.

Mexico is the fourth world producer egg with 3.1 million tons and is practically self-sufficient to cover all of its supply needs, importing only small volumes on some occasions for some border cities with USA.