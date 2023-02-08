A man and a child died in the storm; firefighters responded to more than 240 occurrences, according to Claudio Castro

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), asked this Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) the population to avoid displacement and stay in safe places because of the heavy rains that hit the State. Rio has been in the attention stage since the beginning of the week because of storms.

According to Castro, more than 240 incidents were attended to in the State, including floods, floods and rescues of people. On social media, the governor highlighted that the secretariats are ready to help the hardest hit cities.

The State Secretariat for Civil Defense reported that at least two people died during the rains on Tuesday (7.Feb) in the State of Rio de Janeiro. In the capital, a 2-year-old girl died buried by a landslide in Tijuca, in the north zone. In Saquarema, a 27-year-old man was killed by lightning in the Vilatur neighborhood.

The rains caused flooding and river overflows. Important roads were closed in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, such as Avenida Niemeyer, Estrada das Furnas, Estrada Grajaú-Jacarepaguá and Praça da Bandeira.

The city of Rio de Janeiro reported that there were records of rainfall above 25 mm (millimeters) at Jardim Botânico (30.4 mm), Vidigal (26.8 mm) and Muda (25.8 mm) stations. The forecast is for moderate to heavy rain throughout the day.