From Foundation in 1929he Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) It has been the active political force of Mexico, forging a legacy of work in the political, economic and social history of the country.

During these 95 years of action, the Party has played a crucial role in national transformation and development, generating a positive impact that extends through various local and regional sectors.

One of the main contributions of priism has been to generate the necessary conditions to promote political stability, governability and social peace in the country, allowing the implementation of medium and long-term policies and maintaining social cohesion that avoided political fragmentation and violent conflicts that have affected other countries in the region. region.

This was accompanied by modernization and economic development through important reforms that laid the foundations for the economic growth and industrialization of the country. These include the nationalization of the oil industry in the 1930s, the implementation of import substitution policies in the 1940s, and the signing of international trade agreements that promoted economic openness in later decades.

As a party we have been responsible for implementing social reforms that have had a positive impact on the lives of millions of Mexicans, privileging education and public health as cornerstones to improve human development indicators in the country. We promoted wealth redistribution policies and social aid programs that benefited the most disadvantaged sectors of society.

He PRI is the democratic party of Mexico. Since the 1940s, governments emanating from their ideology implemented reforms that gradually laid the foundations for the democratic regime to be consolidated in the national territory. This led to greater political openness and three alternations in the Executive Branch.

The 21st century cannot be understood without the work that the PRI has carried out since 1929.

Despite the challenges and criticism we have faced over the years, we have built a lasting and undeniable legacy in the history of Mexico that is in danger today due to the autocratic government we suffer.

For this reason, we reach our 95th anniversary fighting to defend not only our legacy, but above all the present and future of Mexico through effective and modern public policies. And as the country advances, the PRI learns from its history and adapts to the challenges of the 21st century to respond to new challenges and banish outdated dictatorial attempts.

Therefore, let's go Xochitl!

Alejandro Moreno is national president of the PRI.

