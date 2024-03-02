During his address to the Federal Assembly on February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of five new national projects: “Family”, “Personnel”, “Youth of Russia”, “Long and Active Life” and “Data Economy”.

The first project is aimed at supporting families and eliminating poverty. Thus, as part of one of the assistance measures, it is planned to allocate 75 billion rubles to regions with low birth rates by 2030.

The national project “Personnel” is designed to help young people become professionals in their field. Its main objectives are to ensure interaction between education systems in the country and to involve employers in planning training programs.

The Youth of Russia project will develop youth policy. It will provide conditions for the successful realization of the potential of the younger generation.

Within the framework of the “Long and Active Life” project, activities will be carried out to maintain the health of older citizens. Particular attention will be paid to the problems of rural areas, as well as the construction and repair of healthcare facilities.

The national project “Data Economy” will provide solutions to complex tasks for the development of digital technologies in the country. 700 billion rubles will be allocated for its implementation over the next six years.

The implementation of national projects in Russia has been carried out since 2018. Then a decree was signed on the first 12 projects in the field of demography, ecology, healthcare, education, urban environment and other areas of life. You can find out more about each of them on the website nationalprojects.rf.