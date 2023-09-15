Friday, September 15, 2023
The press assures that Guillermo Barros will not continue as coach of Paraguay

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in Sports
Guillermo Barros Schelotto

Guillermo Barros Schelotto, coach of Paraguay.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto, coach of Paraguay.

Bad results condemn him.

Paraguay He is going through stormy winds after the first combination of matches in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, in which he barely earned 1 point out of a possible 6.

Frustration and disappointment took over the Albirroja fans after the setback (1-0) against Venezuela on Tuesday that added to the disappointment due to the draw with the taste of defeat against Peru (0-0) who played with 10 men , results that fueled distrust towards his coach, the Argentine Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

The coach and the president of the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) himself, Robert Harrisonwere the object of ridicule from the public and the specialized press for the failure of both commitments.

The black clouds that can be seen on the horizon very quickly envelop the heads of the team that directs the group to which they foist a very conservative approach. The statistics do not favor him. La Albirroja scored just one goal in 11 games played.

Is the DT leaving?

The ABC newspaper assured this Thursday that the Paraguayan federation chose to dismiss the Argentine due to poor results.

The Paraguayans will go to Buenos Aires to visit Argentina and they will receive Bolivia in Asunción.
Recommended

