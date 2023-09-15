It’s been 569 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has assured that he will go to the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week and will meet US President Joe Biden. The Biden-Zelensky meeting could take place on Capitol Hill as Congress debates an additional $21 trillion in military aid.

The news comes at a time when in China Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppienvoy of Pope Francis, he was received at the Foreign Ministry by Li Hui, Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs. According to what was reported by the Holy See, the interview took place “in an open and friendly atmosphere” and was dedicated to the war in Ukraine and its dramatic consequences, underlining “the need to unite efforts to foster dialogue and find paths that lead to peace”.

After the face to face between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in Russia, meanwhile, the Russian president accepted the invitation to travel to North Korea and Moscow declared two US embassy employees, first secretary J. Sillin and second secretary D. Bernstein, persona non grata, giving them seven days to leave the country. The Kremlin has confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Pyongyang in October.

To know more

Reportage – Ukraine, assault on the Southern front amid Russian fire and mines: “We advance despite everything”

The analysis – Kim’s theater at Putin’s will not change the course of the war

What happened yesterday