It’s been 569 days since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has assured that he will go to the United Nations General Assembly in New York next week and will meet US President Joe Biden. The Biden-Zelensky meeting could take place on Capitol Hill as Congress debates an additional $21 trillion in military aid.
The news comes at a time when in China Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppienvoy of Pope Francis, he was received at the Foreign Ministry by Li Hui, Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs. According to what was reported by the Holy See, the interview took place “in an open and friendly atmosphere” and was dedicated to the war in Ukraine and its dramatic consequences, underlining “the need to unite efforts to foster dialogue and find paths that lead to peace”.
After the face to face between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un in Russia, meanwhile, the Russian president accepted the invitation to travel to North Korea and Moscow declared two US embassy employees, first secretary J. Sillin and second secretary D. Bernstein, persona non grata, giving them seven days to leave the country. The Kremlin has confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Pyongyang in October.
Moscow, “Soldiers have never been deployed in the Zaporizhzhia power plant”
No type of military personnel or heavy weapons have ever been deployed in the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia (Znpp): this was stated by the Russian permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, quoted by the Tass agency. “No attack has ever been carried out from the territory of the ZNPP, no heavy weapons or ammunition have ever been deployed there, nor are there military personnel who could be used for attacks starting from the plant,” the Moscow diplomat assured during the session yesterday by the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Defense Minister Umerov held talks with Stoltenberg and Borrell
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the situation at the front with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The Ukrainian Defense Minister said this in a post on the social network X, reports the Ukrinform agency. Umerov also spoke with the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell. They discussed how to improve the supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.
US diplomats expelled: “We will respond to Russia”
“This unjustified expulsion of our diplomatic personnel is baseless.” Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US State Department, said this, commenting on the expulsion decided by Moscow of two US diplomats. “We are sorry – added Miller – that Russia has taken this decision but rest assured that we will respond appropriately”. American diplomats are accused of forming ties with a former Russian employee arrested earlier this year for sending sensitive information to Ukraine.
