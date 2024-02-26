The great message of the tour to Sinaloa of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, came quickly, in the first event, at the inauguration of the Aqueduct in Concordia, it was clear, precise and forceful, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya is his brother .

After that event, Rubén Rocha returned to Mazatlán as the brother of the president of Mexico. It was a public confirmation with the people of Concordia as witnesses and with a phrase that says it all, applies to everything and resonated from Sinaloa to the capital of the country. In politics there are no coincidences, so pay attention to Morena, cabinet and detractors.

As our teacher and former presidential spokesperson, Rubén Aguilar, said, “what the president meant” and what López Obrador meant is that whoever messes with Rubén Rocha will mess with him, whoever fights with the governor of Sinaloa will will fight with the president of the Republic.

“Rubén is like, he's not like, he's my brother. We have known each other, it has already rained, for many years and we are going to continue supporting the people of Sinaloa and the great governor Rubén Rocha, the teacher.” The best support that a friend can give is to turn it into his family, that happened between López Obrador and Rocha.

Continuing with President López Obrador's speech at the event in Concordia, Sinaloa, he quoted the poet José Martí with one of his government's phrases: “love is repaid with love.” In addition, he acknowledged that he is happy when he visits Sinaloa and will continue supporting his people.

AMLO also announced that he will continue meeting with the Sinaloans, so he is still going to return to the state, although not in the next three months, due to the electoral ban and he does not want to be brushed, referring to a baseball term, this because he says that the adversaries are very afraid and very angry.

President López Obrador continued with dedications to the opponents, with the public already fired up, he prepared the ground by saying: “what I consider most important in my life is honesty”, and launched one of his most popular phrases “that is why they are going to continue doing what the wind does to Juárez”, those present exploded in joy, raised their arms and shouted “it is an honor to be with Obrador”.

It must be said that President López Obrador during his visit to Sinaloa returned to the basics, to his strengths, the speech and the phrases that connect with the citizens. He showed that he knows how to reach the bases and as a maxim in politics says “there is still water left in the bule” for those who do not want to listen to the messages and signals. So be very attentive.

Sinaloa. Also at the first event of the presidential tour in Concordia, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, pointed to the public and said that someone had said with great certainty “the best president in the history of Mexico,” and then in his personal capacity he stated it justifying which is because of his humanitarian vein.

Prior to President López Obrador's visit, we announced that in the first circle of the Executive it was known that Governor Rubén Rocha was recognized as the best governor in the country, but last Friday a friendship became a brotherhood, which shows the great closeness and support.

Diary. Today at 9:00 a.m. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya will have his Semanera conference, he will surely give details of President López Obrador's tour. At 11:00 a.m. on the esplanade of the Government Palace he will give the flag for the 2024 Red Cross Collection.

Political Memory. “Solitude is the great shaper of the spirit”: Federico García Lorca.

