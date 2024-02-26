Pope Francis is still down with the flu: today's hearings have also been cancelled. How is the Pontiff?

With a new press release, the Holy See announced that also today, Monday 26 February, Pope francesco will not be able to participate in scheduled hearings. The reason is the same that led him to the same decision two days ago, a flu condition that apparently persists, although it is not worrying.

Concern continues for Pope Francis who today, like two days ago, announced through his press office that he will not be able to take part in the hearings scheduled for the day. The reason is that i flu symptoms already felt in the previous days, persist.

Just the February 24in the morning, the press office of the Holy See had issued a statement which read: “Due to a mild flu, as a precaution, the Pope canceled all the hearings scheduled for today“.

However, yesterday, Sunday, the Pontiff did not want to miss out on the traditional angeluslooking out from the palace of San Pietro and dedicating a moving tribute thought for the second anniversary of the invasion of Russia in Ukraine. Thoughts that obviously went to the myriad of victims innocent, to the Ukrainian people torn apart by conflict. A plea, that of the Holy Father, addressed to those who can create the conditions for “a diplomatic solution, in search of a just and lasting peace”.

This morning the San Pietro press office issued a new press release, explaining that today, like two days ago, Bergoglio will not be able to attend the scheduled hearings. Fortunately, they explain in the bulletin, the pontiff's conditions do not cause particular concerns.

Mild flu symptoms persist, without fever. However, this morning's hearings have been suspended as a precaution.

For the moment it is confirmed yet the General Audience scheduled for next Wednesday 28 February, but will still be held indoors, in thePaul VI Hall. Updates on Pope Francis' health conditions will follow.