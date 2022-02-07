His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, sent a congratulatory message to Her Excellency Cecile La Grenade, Governor-General of Grenada, on the occasion of her country’s independence anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, also sent similar cables of congratulations to His Excellency Cecil La Grenade.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent similar cables of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. Keith Mitchell.



