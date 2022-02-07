Just won one and a half million plus a little? You can throw that lottery ticket away. The bad news is that the GMA T.33 is already completely sold out. Gordon Murray Automotive only builds 100 copies and other millionaires were already ahead of you.

Is there any good news?

Secure. Gordon Murray very clearly calls this the T.33 Coupé. That insinuates that there will be another version with an open roof. Keep in mind that the open version is slightly more expensive than 1.65 million euros. However, you are in the front row for the sound from the V12 that goes up to 11,100 rpm. You see, it’s not all that bad.

Specifications GMA T.33

The GMA T.33 is the little brother of the T.50. Both cars have the 3.9-litre V12 without turbos developed by Cosworth. In the T.33, the V12 is less powerful and it is tuned to be more practical for everyday use. The power is still a good 615 hp and 451 Nm.