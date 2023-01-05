Ahmed Atef (Tunis, Cairo)

Tunisian President Kais Saied accused parties of distributing huge amounts of money to Tunisians with the aim of thwarting the second round of the parliamentary elections, inflaming the situation and undermining the country’s stability.

This came during Said’s meeting with Interior Minister Tawfiq Charafeddine and Mourad Saidan, Director General of National Security, at Carthage Palace, according to a statement issued by the Tunisian presidency yesterday evening.

The statement stated, “The meeting dealt with the security situation in the country and the violations of the law and the violation of national security by some people behind whom known lobbies stand.”

Saeed pointed out that there are “parties distributing huge amounts of money to Tunisians with the aim of disrupting the normal functioning of the second round to elect members of the Assembly of the Representatives of the People or disrupting the normal functioning of some public facilities.”

He added, “These parties receive huge sums of money from abroad with the aim of further inflaming the situation and undermining the stability of the Tunisian state.”

Saeed reiterated that “freedom does not mean chaos and conspiracy against the country’s internal and external security.”

The Tunisian president stressed “the need to apply the law to everyone, because the country’s security and social peace cannot leave those who desperately seek to strike them outside the circle of accountability and punishment.”

The Tunisian people are counting on the expected decisions and legislation with the completion of the new parliament, after the run-off in the legislative elections scheduled for January 20, and the parliament’s exercise of its duties with the aim of saving the country from the suffocating economic crisis and moving towards production to move the situation towards stability.

Experts confirmed to Al-Ittihad that despite the limited participation in the first round of elections, it represents the last pillar of the political reform map, in addition to the fact that the election of a new parliament puts an end to political disputes and paves the way for economic reform.

Tunisian political analyst Nizar al-Jilidi expressed his hope that the election results would be reformist and that the parliament would work to pass laws that would make life easier for Tunisians.

Al-Jalidi added, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that “the new parliament is entrusted with entrusting legislation, but it takes a long time, so a movement is necessary to accelerate this, and the responsibility rests with the Tunisian people to produce, work, and stay away from opposition, corruption and bribery.”

In turn, the Tunisian expert, Faisal Al-Sharif, explained that the situation in Tunisia now represents a struggle between the opposition and the project of President Qais Saeed, who got rid of the Brotherhood’s control of power and who formed a negative image of political and partisan life that had become corrupt during their era.

Al-Sharif added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there is a mixture of acceptance of the new parliament and the continuation of the reform process.

The Tunisian strategic expert confirmed that President Kais Saied’s popularity has not diminished, as the Brotherhood’s “Ennahda” movement claims, considering that the new parliament will begin, once it is completed, to issue economic and financial decisions to save the country.

In addition, Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet explained, in a statement to Al-Ittihad, that the parliament’s priority is the economic axis to resolve the crisis, manage matters, and mobilize basic resources with an expansion of 10 billion dinars in the new budget.